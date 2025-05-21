Southland Hospital staff told not to chat more than 5 minutes a day

Southland Hospital in Invercargill. Photo: ODT files

Some Southland Hospital staff have been told they can only talk to each other for a maximum of five minutes a day, complaints to a union show.

The staff were also instructed not to take breaks together.

The complaints arose among staff at Southern Clinical Records and Coding, where a source told RNZ there had been tensions for five years.

The staff "literally cannot talk to each other" as soon as they walk through the office door, the source said.

Health New Zealand Southern said it did not have a 'no talking' policy, but the issue has still not been sorted out, despite Health NZ holding an "amicable" meeting in March.

"The PSA has not resolved the issues here," the union told RNZ yesterday.

"This is an issue between members and management."

Emails between the Public Service Association and Health NZ's southern district - released under the Official Information Act - detail what the union organiser said were five "significant" concerns.

"Requirements that there be no talking during the day - other than for five minutes in the morning," said a PSA email in February.

"This prevents members supporting each other when difficult or upsetting things arise in their work, but it also feels very uncomfortable, unnatural and unduly restrictive.

"We would be interested in discussing with you, what the intention and aim of this direction is, with a view to agreeing on a more nuanced approach."

Other complaints were about leave applications, career progression and an outdated bonding agreement

Breaks were also an issue.

"We understand that members are not allowed to take their breaks together. Again, this seems unduly restrictive and uncomfortable - and we would like to discuss alternative approaches with you."

The source told RNZ: "It may seem hard to believe, but this is the reality."

HNZ denies 'no talking policy'

Dr Hywel Lloyd. Photo: ODT files

Asked by RNZ for evidence of any 'no talking policy' in the hospital department - and who imposed it and why - Health NZ said: "Health NZ Southern does not have a 'no talking' policy, as such, this part of your request is refused... as this information does not exist."

The emails released under the OIA show that after a meeting with the PSA in early March, southern district team leader Sue Clark told the director of quality and clinical governance solutions, Dr Hywel Lloyd, that they talked through the issues and "the meeting ended amicably".

The union wanted to meet on a quarterly basis, Clark said.

A PSA email in March reflected that.

"Normally I would not start management engagement with such a list of issues," wrote the organiser, "and I am sorry that that is how it worked out in this case. I do think it would be useful to keep meeting regularly."

But the complaints have not been sorted out, according to the PSA yesterday, while HNZ told RNZ back in March: "We can advise that discussions/actions relating to the matters raised are ongoing."

The PSA said it "understands this is a localised issue and we are working through it with our members affected".

It worked with all members and "many employers" to promote a healthy workplace culture, it said.

Lloyd told RNZ there had been no personal grievances or formal complaints from records and coding staff about management in the past year.

"There have not been any other concerns raised with HR in relation to Southern Clinical Records and Coding staff for the past five years."

It was "standard practice and part of our effective working relationships policy" to encourage staff to raise any concerns with their managers, either directly or through their union representative "to enable the resolution of matters at the earliest stage and at the lowest level possible", Lloyd's statement in March to RNZ said.