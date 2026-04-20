How much have fees and charges increased over the last decade?

Invercargill City Council is currently consulting on its fees and charges for the upcoming financial year. Photo: RNZ

Consultation is underway in Invercargill on proposed fees and charges for the coming year, as councils across the country face similar decisions.

Most fees are expected to rise by 5 - 15 percent in the southern city where homeowners are also bracing for a proposed average rates increase of almost 7 percent.

With many charges and fees likely set to rise again, it needs to be placed in a context of recent rises already enforced.

Local Democracy Reporting compared proposed figures for a range of services with those listed in a 2016/17 schedule and found the numbers generally only went in one direction — up.

One example is the local bus service, where the cash cost had risen from $3.20 in the 2016/17 financial year to a proposed $4.40 from 1 July.

Another is the adult admission at the region's aquatic centre, Splash Palace. That's scheduled to hit $8.30 under proposed changes, up from $6 a decade ago.

Dog owners are also getting bit in the pocket a little more these days, with the standard fee for registering a desexed dog rising from $90 to $105 over the last decade.

While all three examples hit the pocket, none are wildly out of line with general inflation.

Much more of a leap is seen at the dump.

Proposed changes will see disposal of general waste at Invercargill Transfer Station hit $497.90 per tonne, with a cash minimum disposal fee of $13.90.

Ten years ago, those same charges were $172 and $5 respectively.

Another big rise becomes obvious when you need to engage the council when burying someone more than 5 years old.

While it won't change next year, in just ten years that cost has more than doubled to $2220.

Lax car drivers are also seeing a steady rise. Parking fines for overstaying by less than 30 minutes is $20 in Invercargill, almost double the fine in 2016/17.

One area where residents may feel they had caught a break was overdue library fees, with charges of $0.20 or $0.50 per day now no longer in place.

But as one hand gives, another takes away - the cost for replacing a lost library card has doubled in a decade from $2 to $4.

Consultation on the council’s fees and charges began 25 March and will conclude on 24 April ahead of hearings and deliberations in May.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.