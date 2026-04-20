Monday, 20 April 2026

How much have fees and charges increased over the last decade?

    By Matthew Rosenberg
    1. Southland

    Invercargill City Council is currently consulting on its fees and charges for the upcoming...
    Invercargill City Council is currently consulting on its fees and charges for the upcoming financial year. Photo: RNZ
    Consultation is underway in Invercargill on proposed fees and charges for the coming year, as councils across the country face similar decisions.

    Most fees are expected to rise by 5 - 15 percent in the southern city where homeowners are also bracing for a proposed average rates increase of almost 7 percent.

    With many charges and fees likely set to rise again, it needs to be placed in a context of recent rises already enforced.

    Local Democracy Reporting compared proposed figures for a range of services with those listed in a 2016/17 schedule and found the numbers generally only went in one direction — up.

    One example is the local bus service, where the cash cost had risen from $3.20 in the 2016/17 financial year to a proposed $4.40 from 1 July.

    Another is the adult admission at the region's aquatic centre, Splash Palace. That's scheduled to hit $8.30 under proposed changes, up from $6 a decade ago.

    Dog owners are also getting bit in the pocket a little more these days, with the standard fee for registering a desexed dog rising from $90 to $105 over the last decade.

    While all three examples hit the pocket, none are wildly out of line with general inflation.

    Much more of a leap is seen at the dump.

    Proposed changes will see disposal of general waste at Invercargill Transfer Station hit $497.90 per tonne, with a cash minimum disposal fee of $13.90.

    Ten years ago, those same charges were $172 and $5 respectively.

    Another big rise becomes obvious when you need to engage the council when burying someone more than 5 years old.

    While it won't change next year, in just ten years that cost has more than doubled to $2220.

    Lax car drivers are also seeing a steady rise. Parking fines for overstaying by less than 30 minutes is $20 in Invercargill, almost double the fine in 2016/17.

    One area where residents may feel they had caught a break was overdue library fees, with charges of $0.20 or $0.50 per day now no longer in place.

    But as one hand gives, another takes away - the cost for replacing a lost library card has doubled in a decade from $2 to $4.

    Consultation on the council’s fees and charges began 25 March and will conclude on 24 April ahead of hearings and deliberations in May.

     - LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.