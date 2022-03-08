Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Covid at Otago prison

    Three inmates and 10 staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Otago Corrections Facility, near Milton.


    Prison director Dave Miller said three inmates tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday morning.

    They were the first prisoners at the jail to test positive, Mr Miller said.

    Ten custodial staff had also tested positive and two more were isolating as close household contacts.

    Corrections had procedures in place and if a prisoner returned a positive test they could be moved into a quarantine unit or accommodated in a single cell.

    Where there were multiple cases in a single unit, it would be converted to a quarantine area, he said.

    Surveillance testing of staff had been in place for the past few weeks, he said.

     

