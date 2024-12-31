Digging the Catlins carnival

Rain stayed away and even a little sunshine made an appearance for the Papatowai Carnival and Big Dig on New Year’s Eve.

Despite the cooler-than-usual conditions, local crib owners and visitors to the remote Catlins holiday destination turned out in force to enjoy traditional fair games like the sack race, Jaffa smashing and the chocolate wheel.

Found it! Rob Craig-Brown, of Queenstown, with daughter Romy, 10, and son Ari, 3, at the Big Dig. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Long-standing organiser Wayne Allen was back for carnival centrepiece the Big Dig, after an absence due to family illness last year, and said the outing made it more than 30 years at the helm for him.

‘‘I couldn’t run the big dig without the help of locals in setting up on the beach and in the prize tent. And the same applies to the carnival, which is a great tradition and community effort extending back for years now.

‘‘The sun might not quite be shining at the moment, but you can see by the smiles that everyone is really enjoying themselves."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz