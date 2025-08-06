Vehicle skids on ice, crashes into building

A vehicle skidded on black ice and crashed into a building, damaging a power pole on the way, in Lawrence early today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Lawrence, Milton and Waitahuna were called to the scene about 1.50am.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a building in Irvine St and the occupant was out and walking around.

It appeared that the vehicle slipped on some black ice, the spokesman said.

Emergency services were in attendance and firefighters assisted with traffic control.

A power pole was damaged in the crash and the power authority was contacted, he said.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz