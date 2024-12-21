Driver dies after Balclutha crash

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Balclutha.

Emergency services were called to Gormack St, between Moir St and Barnego Rd, about 10.35pm yesterday.

The sole occupant died at the scene, police confirmed this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit responded, and Gormack St would remain closed until mid-to-late afternoon today while the scene is investigated.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.