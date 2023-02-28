Early approval for freedom camping site

Phil Sumner and Jan Fitzpatrick of Te Anau inspect Lawrence’s new freedom camping site at the Clutha Gold Trail car park on State Highway 8 yesterday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A new freedom camping site on the way to Central Otago is receiving cautious early approval.

Clutha District Council formally opened the four-berth site at Lawrence’s western exit on State Highway 8 yesterday, to a broadly positive reaction from local hospitality providers, officials, and potential users.

The site will allow self-contained vehicles to stay overnight beside the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail, in a fenced-off, gravelled area.

A pre-existing dump station is nearby, although the nearest toilet facilities are about 1km away.

A similar site in Owaka caused controversy during its genesis, after residents and hospitality providers raised concerns about the council establishing a potential rival venture in the Catlins town.

Yesterday Lawrence’s Gold Park Motor Camp owner, Gary Goodfellow, said he had no such misgivings.

"We’ve been here two years now, and business is booming. To be honest, if people want something cheaper than we’re offering, we already direct them to other local freedom camping sites. At least then they’re staying in town and maybe supporting local business.

"We’ll see how it goes, but we’re not too worried."

Pausing for a travel break at the site yesterday were Te Anau couple Jan Fitzpatrick and Phil Sumner.

Mrs Fitzpatrick said she often used her 7.5m, self-contained campervan for freedom camping.

"The basic idea is great, to provide an official place where self-contained vans can park up.

"My only issues, if I were to consider using this one, are it’s quite small, and there are nicer settings. Part of the reason people buy campers is they often want to be alone in the best beauty spots, so this [site] would defeat that purpose.

"But you’ve got to park up somewhere, so this provides another option for people."

Council service delivery group manager Jules Witt said the trial — at a cost of $10,000 — had been endorsed by the local community board, and would run for an initial 12 months.

"A trial period gives people an opportunity to provide any feedback they may have before any decision on the future is made.

"Once completed, any options and issues [will] be considered before the next steps are determined."

