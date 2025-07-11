Local athletes impress at comp

New Zealand aerobics coach Janine McCaughan (top left) sits with the next generation of Otago aerobics athletes and (right) Astra Gymnastics’ New Zealand representatives perform their Trio Routine at TPŌMA recently. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Seventy athletes from around New Zealand, including Balclutha, competed at the Otago Aerobics Championships and New Zealand Secondary School National Championships at Te Pou Ō Mata-Au, Clutha District War Memorial and Community Centre on Saturday, June 28.

Seven athletes were New Zealand representatives, including one of New Zealand’s most decorated Aerobic Gymnastics Athletes, Brooke Davies.

Competitors aged 5 to 24 years old performed across 82 routines throughout multiple levels, divisions and disciplines.

The 35 Otago athletes training out of Astra Gymnastics in Dunedin made an impressive showing.

"We had local athletes qualify for the New Zealand National Gymnastics Championships, which will be held in Auckland in September," Astra head coach and New Zealand coach Janine McCaughan said.

"Big congratulations to South Otago athletes Lauren Scarth, Isla Brookland and Haley Jarvis on their success in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships.

"Lauren [South Otago High School] placed 3rd in level 8, Isla [Catlins Area School] placed 3rd in level 7 and Haley Jarvis [Catlins Area School] placed 1st in level 6.

"Other Astra Gymnastics athletes from Otago also secured placings in the Secondary Schools competition, Tiffany Mei [Columba College] was first in level 7, followed by Kate Miller [Columba College] in second and level 9 was taken out by Olivia Hurley [Otago Girls’ High School]."

Mrs McCaughan will accompany the New Zealand team to the Australian Gymnastics National Championships in July.