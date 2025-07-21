Having a blast

REPORT & PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Nanna Tania Unahi came from Invercargill to share a sweet treat with family Connor, 3, Isla, 5, and their dad Ben Howie, of Balclutha, at the town’s first Midwinter Market at Cross Recreation Centre on Saturday.

The centre’s carpark and surrounding streets were full of visitors from across the South.

There were more than 50 stalls and food trucks and a children's play zone.

"I think we hit a wave of good fortune with the weather and people here for the rugby but we have to hand it to the Cross Rec Centre volunteers who put in huge hours to set up after a big day of netball yesterday," centre manager Nolene Scott said.

"We are planning to make it an annual event ... and to run a season of monthly food truck nights through the summer."

The five-hour festival had a large attendance for its rows of handmade crafts, clothing, and local delicacies.