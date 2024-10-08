Mitigation measures queried

Flood-hit businesses in a South Otago town are questioning whether flood mitigation measures were enacted quickly enough by authorities last week.

As Duffy Engineering owner George Duffy began a cleanup of his Frances St yard in Balclutha yesterday morning, he told the Otago Daily Times contacts had indicated water was still flowing through critical preventive pipe work, as floodwater rose at his and neighbouring businesses late on Friday morning.

A mix of floodwater and overflowing sewage reached a depth of 50cm in parts of his yard during the weekend, damaging stock and threatening expensive engineering machinery.

Mr Duffy said it would be "disappointing" if human error or unnecessary delay had caused or exacerbated the flooding, which might otherwise have been avoided.

"We have Hospital Creek running down between the businesses here, which passes through pipes and valves at the Hospital Rd floodbank near State Highway 1.

"This is the lowest part of Balclutha, and has always been prone to flooding, but if they’ve put these expensive measures in place to help prevent the worst of it, why isn’t it being used properly?"

He said contacts familiar with the creek had voiced concern when water still appeared to be passing through the floodbank valves, as rains worsened last week.

He believed the valves were still partially open at about 9am on Friday, as floodwaters began to rise on Frances St.

Mr Duffy said the flow was not shut off until about 11.30am, by which time his and neighbouring businesses had become inundated.

A nearby business owner, who did not wish to be named, said he had also detected water running freely through the floodbank on Friday morning.

Clutha District Council said they were investigating the circumstances of the claims, and awaiting a report from contractors, who were still engaged with the flood emergency response yesterday.

Mr Duffy said staff and their families had come together to save what they could on Friday.

"It’s been a bit of a nightmare, but we’ve chucked what we can in the van as the waters rose, and we’re gradually cleaning and sterilising things, and getting electricals safety checked. I know some of the other businesses have also lost stock and other stored materials. We’ll get back to full speed as soon as we can."

