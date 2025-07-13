'Surreal': Highlander's All Black dream comes true

Timoci Tavatavanawai lifts the trophy as the All Blacks celebrate their series victory against France in Wellington. Photo: Getty

Timoci Tavatavanawai knows his dad would be incredibly proud.

The Fiji-born Highlanders midfielder came off the bench in the All Blacks' 43-17 win over France in the second test in Wellington to earn his first cap.

"It feels good. I'm still pinching myself. To run on the field, sing the national anthem and do the haka for first time for this country is special," Tavatavanawai said.

Tavatavanawai was visibly emotional during the national anthem and the 27-year-old said it was an expression of joy at having achieved one of his life ambitions.

"It was always a goal of mine to play rugby for New Zealand, for the All Blacks," Tavatanawai said.

"It was my goal and my dad's goal too. I just couldn't hold back [the tears], looking up at the sky to him where he's watching over me as I made the dream come true."

Tavatavanawai, who has nine siblings, moved to New Zealand in 2017 to chase that dream. Sadly, his father died in 2022, before he had the chance to return to Fiji to visit him.

He could not attend the funeral due to border restrictions at the time.

"He'll be smiling at the moment. His shoulders will be up and he'll be going around telling people up there that we made it," he said.

New Zealand Rugby organised for Tavatavanawai's mum to fly to New Zealand for his debut.

"They flew over yesterday [Friday] morning. A few people behind the scenes, the management staff, pulled some strings and made some calls and made it happen for her and two of my younger siblings to come over and watch."

He said was an emotional moment when he saw his mum and brothers.

"I picked them up at the airport and for my younger siblings, it was their first time in New Zealand and first time on the plane. That's why it was extra special today.

"Mum said to me, just go out there and be yourself."

Tavatavanawai did just that and coach Scott Robertson said he impressed on debut.

"He's a man of few words but when he spoke about himself and his nine siblings and his family, it's a pretty incredible story and he was pretty clear on what he wanted to do [become an All Black] and for him to share it with his family is pretty special," Robertson said.

"He still wanted to perform. He took those opportunities when he was out there. His story to get here is pretty special."

Tavatavanawai said test rugby lived up to all the hype.

"Way bigger than I expected from the start. To get a feeling and a taste of test footy [was amazing]. It's surreal."