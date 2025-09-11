Sevens star replaces axed All Blacks winger

Leroy Carter of the All Blacks during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at North Harbour Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Former sevens star Leroy Carter will become the ninth new cap of 2025 when he plays for the All Blacks against the Springboks on Saturday night.

Carter has replaced the underwhelming Rieko Ioane on the left wing for the Rugby Championship test in Wellington.

The Chiefs and Bay of Plenty flyer has played over 100 games for the All Blacks, and appeared at both the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2024 Olympics.

“We are excited to inject Leroy into the backline this week and watch what he creates with his speed and skillset,’’ All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said.

‘‘He has trained hard and put himself into the position where he is ready to perform on Saturday night. It is a special occasion for him and his family.’’

Will Jordan will start on the right wing that he occupied for much of last week’s Eden Park test after Emoni Narawa left the field injured, while Damian McKenzie slots into fullback to complete the back three.

This creates space on the bench for Ruben Love, who will look to add to his two All Blacks caps.

Jordie Barrett of New Zealand collides with Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa during the first test at Eden Park. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Halfback Noah Hotham has returned from injury to make the starting XV, with Finlay Christie providing cover.

With Codie Taylor on concussion stand-down, Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker and Brodie McAlister comes on to the bench.

The only other change to the team that beat South Africa last weekend is a swap between props Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell, with Lomax starting this week.

Robertson said the team had prepared well in Wellington for what will be a huge encounter against their much-respected rivals.

“It is an awesome opportunity to face South Africa in front of a sell-out home crowd for a second week in a row. Every test match has its own story line and this one will be another passionate battle.’’

The All Blacks have played the Springboks 15 times in Wellington for a record of nine wins, two draws and four losses.

Sky Stadium was the scene of the last All Blacks loss to South Africa in New Zealand, on September 15, 2018 (36-34 to the Springboks).

The most recent encounter between the two teams in the capital was a 16-16 draw in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Barrett brothers will bring up a combined 300 tests for their family when they take the field on Saturday night.

Scott, Beauden and Jordie Barrett have 78 test tries between them, just ahead of Ardie and Julian Savea with 76.

Narawa (rib fracture), Taylor (concussion), Patrick Tuipulotu (minor facial fracture), Cortez Ratima (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius) and Cam Roigard (foot stress fracture) remain unavailable.

All Blacks to play Springboks

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Leroy Carter, Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (captain), Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love.

- Allied Media