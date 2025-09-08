Boks shuffle backline

South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu in action with Australia's Corey Toole last month. Photo: Reuters

South Africa have named Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at first five-eighth in a new-look backline and moved Siya Kolisi to the flank as coach Rassie Erasmus makes several changes for the second test against the All Blacks.

The Springboks were poor in a 24-17 loss to the All Blacks at Auckland's Eden Park at the weekend - a result that makes their clash against the same opponents on Saturday a must-win if they are to retain their Rugby Championship title.

Cobus Reinach will start at halfback in Wellington alongside the mercurial Feinberg-Mngomezulu, while the inexperienced Ethan Hooker has been named on the wing.

Damian Willemse, who can also play first-five and fullback, is at inside centre with Canan Moodie switching to the No 13 jersey. Cheslin Kolbe is also on the wing with Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

Jasper Wiese returns as No 8 after suspension, with Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit making up the remainder of the back row.

The Springboks were dire in the lineouts in Auckland and have brought in Lood de Jager in the place of Eben Etzebeth to partner Ruan Nortje in the locks.

Malcolm Marx starts at hooker with props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit either side of him.

Erasmus has again opted for what appears a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench, but could be a 6-2 with scrumhalf Grant Williams, first-five Manie Libbok and hybrid centre/flanker Andre Esterhuizen the back options.

"This is an exciting team, which we believe will provide us with the forward power we require, and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side," Erasmus said tonight.

"We know where we went wrong last week and what we must fix, and we’ll leave no stone unturned to fix those errors. There’s no doubt that we have to deliver a proper 80-minute performance to do well, and we will give everything to achieve that."

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson will name his team on Thursday.

All Blacks v Springboks

Kick-off: 7.05pm Saturday, September 13

Sky Stadium, Wellington

South Africa: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Damian Willemse, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Lood de Jager, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche

Replacements: 16-Marnus van der Merwe, 17-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Grant Williams, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-Andre Esterhuizen.