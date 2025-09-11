Whaanga, Nemec-Vial in for injured Te Hiwi, Gilbert

Sam Gilbert. Photo: New Zealand Rugby

Otago captain Sam Gilbert pulled up lame late during the 29-10 win over Northland last week and has been ruled out for Saturday’s home game against Taranaki.

Gilbert strained his calf and is expected to be out for one to two weeks.

He will be sorely missed.

The Ireland-bound fullback is a key member of the spine.

He has been solid under the high ball. His kicking game has been decent and he has run some challenging lines.

Midfielder Jake Te Hiwi is also missing from the team sheet. He has a foot injury and will need a scan.

It is unclear how long he will be absent.

Te Hiwi missed the opening game with a groin injury but has formed a formidable defensive pairing with Josh Timu in the midfield.

Josh Whaanga will slot into second five in Te Hiwi’s absence.

That is sort of a surprise. Whaanga played on the wing last season but is more suited to midfield.

Gilbert’s spot goes to fellow Green Island outside back Sam Nemec-Vial, who has made five appearances off the bench this season.

Nemec-Vial shone during the preseason and has plenty of gas.

He will need to get comfortable under the high ball, though.

Taranaki are bound to see that as an opportunity.

The odds are good Bulls first five Josh Jacomb will send a few skyward in his direction.

Christian Lio-Willie will captain Otago for the game, and the only other two changes are on the bench.

Midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen returns and English professional Charlie Powell will provide outside back cover.

Powell played in the opening game of the season against Southland, but was dropped and has been playing in the Tuppy Diack Shield competition.

Taranaki suffered a 43-17 loss to Bay of Plenty in New Plymouth on Sunday and have made some changes.

Adam Lennox moves from halfback to fullback and Logan Crowley will start in the No 9 jersey. The rest of the backline is unchanged.

Reuben O’Neill gets the nod at tighthead, while Bradley Slater, Hemopo Cunningham and Sage Walters-Hansen are promoted from the bench to bolster the pack.

Round seven will have an outsized impact on the final standings as the top six teams are all playing each other.

Canterbury (28 points) have a handy buffer at the top of the standings but have a Ranfurly Shield defence against Tasman (20, sixth).

Otago are second with 21 points, while Taranaki are third with 20.

Bay of Plenty (20) host Hawke’s Bay (20) in the "Battle of the Bay" in Tauranga on Saturday afternoon.

• Sevu Reece will not be the man to replace injured All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa in the second test against the Springboks on Saturday night.

Reece has been named to make his long-awaited debut for Southland in their game against Counties on Sunday.

NPC

The teams

Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Josh Whaanga, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, George Bower, Oliver Haig, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Charlie Powell.

Taranaki: Adam Lennox, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Daniel Rona, Meihana Grindlay,Josh Setu, Josh Jacomb, Logan Crowley, Kaylum Boshier, Michael Loft, Sage Walters-Hansen, Hemopo Cunningham, Jesse Parete, Reuben O’Neill, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Reserves: JJ Pokai, Perry Lawrence, Marika Parker, Scott Jury, Arese Poliko, Leone Nawai, Brayton Northcott-Hill, Obey Samate.