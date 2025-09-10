Skipper Gilbert ruled out of Taranaki clash

Otago captain Sam Gilbert will be a big miss against Taranaki this weekend. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago captain Sam Gilbert pulled up lame late during the 29-10 win against Northland last week and has been ruled out for Saturday’s home fixture against Taranaki.

Gilbert strained his calf and is expected to be out for one to two weeks.

He will be sorely missed.

The Ireland-bound fullback is a key member of the spine.

He has been solid under the high ball. His kicking game has been decent and he has run some challenging lines.

Midfielder Jake Te Hiwi is also missing from the team sheet. He has a foot injury and will need a scan.

It is unclear how long he will be absent.

Te Hiwi missed the opening game with a groin injury but has formed a formidable defensive pairing with Josh Timu in the midfield.

Josh Whaanga will slot into second five in Te Hiwi’s absence.

That is sort of a surprise. He played on the wing last season but is more suited to midfield.

Gilbert’s spot goes to Green Island outside back Sam Nemec-Vial, who has made five appearances off the bench this season.

Nemec-Vial shone during the pre-season and has plenty of gas. He will need to get comfortable under the high ball, though.

Taranaki are bound to see that as an opportunity. The odds are good Bulls first five Josh Jacomb will send a few skyward in his direction.

Christian Lio-Willie will captain Otago for the game, and the only other two changes are on the bench.

Midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen returns and English professional Charlie Powell will provide outside back cover.

Powell played in the opening game of the season against Southland, but was dropped and has been playing in the Tuppy Diack Shield competition.

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Saturday, 4.05pm.

Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Josh Whaanga, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Dylan Pledger, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Will Stodart, Joseva Tamani, Will Tucker, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Benjamin Lopas, George Bower, Oliver Haig, Harry Taylor, Nathan Hastie, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Charlie Powell