Multicultural colour feast

Several hundred people lined Balclutha’s main street on Saturday to get a glimpse of a very special seasonal guest.

Before a certain Mr Claus appeared — accompanied this year by his lady wife — onlookers were regaled with a feast of multicultural colour, during the Clutha Country Christmas Parade and Market.

Alongside South Otago’s many volunteer service and community groups, the district’s Filipino and Samoan communities were strongly represented in their cultural garb, performing traditional dance and music.

Event organiser Lilly Paterson, of the Clutha District Council, said she was delighted with the turnout.

"This is my first time at the helm, and it’s gone really well — everything’s just fallen into place.

Santa, Mrs Claus and a mischievous elf greet crowds from Santa's sleigh at the Clutha Country Christmas Parade and Market, in Clyde St, Balclutha, on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

"We’ve got 45 stallholders and 20 floats, which is pretty up there for the event.

"As you can see we’ve got heaps of people here today out enjoying themselves with family and friends in the sunshine, so I’m stoked."

She said the early summer event gave people a chance to catch up with friends from around the district and pick up some Christmas bargains.

"An event like this couldn’t happen without the contributions of volunteers, and we’re very grateful to the council, South Roads, Balclutha Round Table and all our other contributors for their hard work and generosity.

"It makes for a special day for all."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz