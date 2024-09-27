Residents in favour of new facility, despite costs

Bruce Community Facilities Fundraising Committee chairman Stephen Woodhead speaks to Milton residents at the town’s Coronation Hall yesterday lunchtime, during the first of two public meetings to discuss the future of a new pool/service centre complex project for the town. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Milton residents spoke broadly in favour of continuing with a new pool and library/service centre complex during a public meeting in the town yesterday.

Originating during Clutha District Council’s community planning in 2018, the $14million project has since blown out to an estimated $19.4m, leading the council to consult once more with the community on its continuation.

The council held two public meetings at Milton’s Coronation Hall yesterday to launch a month-long consultation process, which asks whether the council should continue with the project at its latest cost estimate or stop and review all possibilities from scratch.

During the first meeting yesterday, attended by about 50 people, council chief executive Steve Hill pointed out stopping the project did not mean the money would no longer be spent.

Mr Hill said the town’s existing pool was in need of substantial repair, and its library/service centre was not at earthquake standard and would also need substantial refurbishment if the new, combined complex did not go ahead.

The council consultation document indicated those replacement projects could cost as much as or more than the new complex, while delivering an inferior end product.

This point was reinforced by Bruce Community Facilities fundraising committee chairman Stephen Woodhead, who said the community needed a facility fit for generations to come.

"In our view, the existing facilities will never be fit for purpose for our children and grandchildren. Our children need to learn to swim, for their safety, health and enjoyment."

Fellow committee member Kim Schiller acknowledged there were concerns regarding the cost of the facility.

"These costs don’t go away if we stop the project though. You still need to transport 450 children to pools in neighbouring towns.

"This is an investment in our children and their future, and an opportunity to make Milton a beautiful town that people want to live and work in."

Council figures estimate the complex would add up to $301 a year to rates for Bruce ward residents.

During a question and answer session, audience members said although costs were a concern, the importance of teaching children to swim locally could not be underestimated.

One attendee said she did not want to see any drownings as a result of diminishing attendance due to the current pool’s unsuitability.

"And construction costs are never going to get any cheaper," the attendee said.

Submissions close on October 23, followed by hearings on November 7.

The council will make a final decision on December 5.

