Suspicious fire scorches Milton forestry block

Firefighters are mopping up after a suspicious fire burned through a forestry block near Milton.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Milton, Balclutha, Waikari and Waihola stations were called to reports of a scrub fire in Coal Gully Rd about 6.35am today.

The roadside fire spread into a nearby forestry block and started burning through pine trees, reaching about 200m in size at its height.

There was a fire in the same plantation several years ago, which limited the damage and depth of the fire, the spokesman said.

Six crews attended to the fire at its peak and it was contained about 7.30am.

Four crews remained on scene mopping up at 9.30am.

The fire was being considered suspicious, the spokesman said.

