Tills ring during day of sales

Photo: Richard Davison

Retailers in Balclutha were celebrating a busy day of trading yesterday.

About half a dozen independent and chain stores threw open their doors for Boxing Day sales.

Clyde St electronics and whiteware retailer Johnstone Electrical 100% representative David Hall said the store seemed ''steadily'' busy.

''I think a lot of people who might sometimes otherwise head to Dunedin are staying in town this year thanks to good weather, and we've seen plenty of them in here today.''

Stirling Sports Balclutha owner Grant Findlater was upbeat after an early morning rush of shoppers took advantage of discounts.

''December as a whole is tracking ahead of last year, and Boxing Day is always one of our busiest days of the month. We've had a steady flow of people... ''

Independent streetwear retailer Roots also expected to have had a bonanza day.

Retail assistant Caitlin Gouman said people were approaching the sale in a more ''relaxed'' manner this year, while still spending liberally.

Balclutha shopper Julie Allington was first in to department store H & J Smith. Although she was not a ''regular'' bargain hunter, she said she was pleased to have the unexpected run of the store.