8 involved in Edendale crash

Emergency services were called to Edendale in Southland this evening where eight people were involved in a crash.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call at 5.10pm about a two-vehicle collision between Clark Rd and Salford St on State Highway 1.

There were minor injuries.

The spokeswoman said that, about 5.25pm the road south was open, but was blocked to the north and traffic management was needed.