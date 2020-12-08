Tuesday, 8 December 2020

All Great Walks are now open to public

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The Department of Conservation says this summer, 55% more Kiwis are booked to do Great Walks than...
    Routeburn Falls Hut. Photo: DOC
    All three of Fiordland’s Great Walks are fully open for the first time since a storm in February extensively damaged two of them.

    The Routeburn Track was fully opened yesterday, allowing trampers to walk its entire length from the Divide or Glenorchy ends for the first time since about one-tenth of northern Fiordland’s average annual rainfall fell on the region from February 4 to 6.

    Department of Conservation southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said in a media statement it was another crucial milestone, following the full reopening of the Milford Track last week, in repairing the damage caused by the storm.

    Fiordland’s three Great Walks, including the undamaged Kepler Track, were now fully open, Mr Fleming said.

    "The Fiordland and the Wakatipu communities have had a difficult year.

    "Having these tracks reopened not only encourages people to connect with nature, but encourages visitors back into this incredible part of the country."

    The Routeburn was among 78 tracks in the Fiordland and Mount Aspiring National Parks damaged in the storm.

    Lake Howden Hut, which was hit by a landslip on February 4, was so badly damaged it was deemed unsafe and closed immediately.

    It was demolished and its materials flown from the site by helicopter last month.

    The statement said contractors had been working on the track since September, repairing the damage from landslips and reinstating the track.

    Five new bridges had been built between Lake Howden and Lake Mackenzie Hut.

    Bookings for the track were strong, with the holiday period "almost at capacity".

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter