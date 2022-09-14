Alleged ram-raider pleads not guilty

One of the alleged Invercargill ram-raiders entered not guilty pleas when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

Zachary Dean Soper (28) appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips and entered the pleas on joint charges of assault with a tomahawk with intent to rob, stealing two Mazda Demios, burglary of NZ Safety Blackwoods and dishonestly taking a Subaru Forester and Toyota Altezza.

He is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, failing to stop, receiving a Mazda Demio, stealing petrol, attempting to use a bank card, stealing food and a red Mazda MPV. The offending is alleged to have been committed in Invercargill between August 15 and 18.

Through counsel Fergus More he elected trial by jury on the more serious matters.

His application for electronically monitored bail was refused and he was remanded in custody to appear on October 31 for a case review hearing.

Another man charged in relation to the ram-raids had his name suppression lapse yesterday.

Myles William Brian Meikle (30) is facing nine charges including possession of 13, 12-gauge shotgun rounds, stealing a Subaru Forester, possession of a firearm and jointly charged with another person of aggravated robbery of a Subaru Impreza with a firearm.

An 18-year-old man also appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday on charges relating to the ramraid. He is facing four charges including burglary of Found My Way and True Grit in Invercargill.

He was granted interim name suppression until his next appearance on October 4.

karen.pasco@odt.co.nz