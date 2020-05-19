Tuesday, 19 May 2020

'Areas of interest' in search for Southland man

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Dale Watene
    Dale Watene
    Police say they have identified some areas of interest in their search for Southland man Dale Watene who has been missing for more than a month.

    Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said 30 LandSar volunteers from Southland and Otago took part in an extensive search at the Longwood forestry block area on Saturday.

    "Some areas of interest were identified and further searches are planned."

    He said as the weeks passed, "grave concerns" for Mr Watene's well-being continued to grow for both his family and police.

    Mr Watene, 40, was last seen on the evening of Thursday, April 16.

    He is described as being of thin build and 183cm tall.

    He had been using a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV vehicle at the time, which police found on April 18 at Holt Park in Otautau.

    Anyone with information was asked to contact Det Lucy on (03) 211 0400, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter