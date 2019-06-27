Blaze quickly controlled before reaching chemicals

It took just 15 minutes for firefighters to bring a ''well involved'' garage fire under control yesterday afternoon.

Two fire appliances from Invercargill Fire Station were sent out to a Dome St property in the Invercargill suburb of Newfield at 1.32pm, after multiple calls were received about a garage on fire.

Police were there when firefighters arrived.

The fire was extinguished by 2.30pm.

Firefighters arrive at a "well involved'' fire in the garage of a property in the Invercargill suburb of Newfield yesterday. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Senior station officer Neil Ladbrook said there were chemicals in the garage at the time but the fire had not reached them.

He said the owners of the property were waiting outside when firefighters arrived.

''They had managed to turn off the power supply to the garage, which was really helpful for us.''

The Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications centre had received ''several'' calls from the public about the fire.

Mr Ladbrook encouraged people to turn off the power supply in the event of a fire, but only if it was safe to do so.

He also stressed the importance of having smoke alarms installed both in homes and in garages.

The fire was one of a spate of fires in Invercargill in the past few weeks.

