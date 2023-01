Emergency services are responding to a collision between a truck and a car in Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were called to the Bay Rd incident about 10.15am today.

The collision was between a car and a truck.

Crews were assisting at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported yet and the road was not blocked.

