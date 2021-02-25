Car and truck crash causes serious injuries

The nose-to-tail crash in Kelvin St. Photo: Luisa Girao

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car collided with a truck in Invercargill's CBD.

A police spokeswoman confirmed emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Kelvin and Thames Sts about 8.15am.

It was a nose-to-tail crash, she said.

A St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one patient was taken to Southland Hospital following the incident.

A police officer at the scene said the patient was the only occupant of the car.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also in attendance.

One lane was temporary blocked but had since reopened about 9am.