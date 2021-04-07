Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Car, truck collide in Invercargill

    By Luisa Girao
    A crash between a truck and car briefly closed roads in Invercargill this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called about 1.25pm to the crash at the corner of Levin and Spey Sts.

    Ambulances attended, but no-one was injured.

    Part of both roads were closed for about 20 minutes until officers cleared the scene.

    A witness who did not want to be identified said the truck was turning left on Spey St, at the same time the car drove through the intersection.

    Police would not comment on the cause of the accident.

