Child hit by car in Invercargill

carvspedestinvabbeyp.jpg The incident occurred about 11.40am on the corner of Gala and Kelvin Sts. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Emergency services rushed to a busy Invercargill intersection this morning after a child was struck by a car.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers, Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff and a St John ambulance were sent to the scene, at the corner of Gala and Kelvin Sts, about 11.40am.

The young boy, who appeared to have been riding a bike across the road when he was hit, could be heard yelling in pain as a woman ran over to him in a panicked state. A man was sitting on the footpath with his head in his hands.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

Traffic diversions were in place for a time, and the road was reopened about 12.15pm.