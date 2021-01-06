Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Updated 3.05 pm

Child hit by car in Invercargill

    By Abbey Palmer
    The incident occurred at about 11.40am on the corner of Gala and Kelvin Sts. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    Emergency services rushed to a busy Invercargill intersection this morning after a child was struck by a car.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed officers, Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff and a St John ambulance were sent to the scene, at the corner of Gala and Kelvin Sts, about 11.40am. 

    The young boy, who appeared to have been riding a bike across the road when he was hit, could be heard yelling in pain as a woman ran over to him in a panicked state. A man was sitting on the footpath with his head in his hands.

    A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Southland Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Traffic diversions were in place for a time, and the road was reopened about 12.15pm.

