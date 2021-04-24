Saturday, 24 April 2021

Commitment to living wage

    By Luisa Girao
    One of the largest eduction providers in the South has committed to paying staff a living wage.

    The Southern Institute of Technology will become a Living Wage employer with payments backdated to April 1 this year.

    SIT chairwoman Alison Broad said the employees who would benefit most included cleaning, custodial and maintenance staff, Ms Broad said.

    ‘‘The Covid pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of the work they do. We are pleased to be able to recognise this through ensuring they receive at least the living wage.”

    The living wage is $22.10/hour (rising to $22.75/hour from September 2021) while the minimum wage is $20/hour.

    luisa.girao@odt.co.nz

