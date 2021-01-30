Concerns on inner-city changes to be heard

The inner-city master plan proposes a pathway to revitalising the heart of Invercargill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Parking reduction and a proposal to transform one of the main streets in Invercargill into a single lane were the biggest concerns about the inner-city master plan.

The Invercargill City Council invited public to provide feedback on the $20 million plan, which is aimed at revitalising the heart of the city.

While many submitters supported the objectives of the project, the majority showed concerns about the reduction of street car parks and the proposal to transform Tay St into a one-lane road, in each direction.

A report, prepared by council customer and environment group manager Darren Edwards and roading manager Russell Pearson, containing a summary of the 65 submissions will be presented to councillors on Tuesday.

"There were a wide range of comments, some positive and others not supporting some of the transformational moves proposed by the plan," the report states.

"A number of useful and informative comments were received and will be considered as the detailed design phase for the first stage [Esk and Don Sts] is commenced."

Grant Bulling, from Ivan L. Bulling — which owns a store in Tay St — wrote that the plan was "not fit for purpose" and poorly thought through.

He said no provision had been made for freight truck deliveries, and reducing the number of car parks would have an enormous effect on his and other businesses.

He complained about a lack of consultation before the drafting of the plan.

"I am yet to find an affected party that had been consulted."

Meanwhile, Neighbouring Retailers Group chairman Ben Fokkens asked the council to keep the angled car parks in Esk St.

However, some submitters called to transform the same street into a pedestrian-only thoroughfare.

A number of submitters highlighted a need for more shelter in the inner city due to Southland’s climate.

Blind Citizens Southland secretary Carolyn Weston was worried about the safety of people with disabilities.

"Shared pavements means pedestrians use the pavement, but cyclists are welcome to use them well. We do not support shared pavements — especially in the inner city."

HWR Richardson Group property manager Sue Hill was supportive of linkage between Tay St and the Otepuni Gardens/Kmart area and Leven St.

At its conclusion, the report asked councillors endorse the plan so detailed design work in Esk and Don Sts could start immediately.

Tay St has been highlighted as an area the council considers needs to be revisited.

