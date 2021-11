People were evacuated for a time after reports of a suspicious package this afternoon. Photo: Luisa Girao

A Department of Corrections office in Invercargill was evacuated for a time after reports of a suspicious package this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident, on Eye St in Appleby, around 2.10pm, a spokesman said.

Cordons were set up and people in the office were evacuated as a precaution.

Just before 4pm the cordons were lifted and people were allowed back into the building.

Police said there "was nothing of concern" in the package.