Council to introduce te reo strategy

The Invercargill City Council is taking another step to increase the mana, and normalise the use, of te reo Maori within the organisation.

Councillors will receive the council’s Maori Language Strategy Plan during tomorrow’s performance, policy and partnerships committee meeting.

The plan provides information on what action the council aims to take to support the revitalisation of te reo Maori.

This includes incorporating te reo and related graphic designs into formal communications, development of bilingual signage on council’s facilities and providing training and practice sessions for staff, covering areas such as pronunciation, waiata, karakia and pepeha.

A report from governance operational administrator Merania Tupara stated the document was created with the input of Maori ropu [committee] who felt the need to incorporate and normalise te Reo maori and tikanga into everyday business practices.

"The Maori Language Strategy Plan provides a practical means for our council to fulfil its commitments and obligations to Maori."

To enable this, a survey was carried to gauge staff’s current te reo Maori and tikanga competency levels.

The council’s communications team was also working to launch an intranet page where helpful links and resources would be available to staff.

The plan also aims to move the citizenship ceremonies usually held at the Civic Theatre to the local marae.

Since the beginning of this term, the ICC has been working to ensure it fulfils its partnership obligations under the Treaty of Waitangi and the Maori Language Act 2016.

In July last year, council agreed to allocate both the Waihopai Runaka and Te Runanga o Awarua seats on the council's two committees.

Pania Coote, of Te Runanga o Awarua, and Evelyn Cook, of Waihopai Runaka, were appointed to the roles.

Last month, it also approved a new road-naming policy which would lead to more Maori street names in the city.

