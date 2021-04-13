Crash takes out traffic light in Invercargill

Diversions are in place at a busy Invercargill intersection following a crash in which a traffic light was taken out.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the collision was between two vehicles on the corner of Bay and North Rds about 9am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were in attendance to assist with directing traffic away from the busy thoroughfare.

At the scene, an SUV had come to a halt on an island which separated five lanes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the scene in Invercargill. Photo: Abbey Palmer

Beside it lay the knocked-over traffic light, which usually directed vehicles heading south towards the city centre.

Car debris was spread out across the road and another vehicle, understood to have been clipped during the crash, was parked on the side of the road near the north-bound lane.

Police were speaking to the occupants of the vehicles, who appeared shaken.

No injuries had been reported.

A power company had been contacted to fix the damaged traffic light.

Traffic management would remain in place until the road had been cleared and the traffic light repaired.