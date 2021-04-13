Tuesday, 13 April 2021

9.55 am

Crash takes out traffic light in Invercargill

    By Abbey Palmer
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

     

    Diversions are in place at a busy Invercargill intersection following a crash in which a traffic light was taken out.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed the collision was between two vehicles on the corner of Bay and North Rds about 9am.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand were in attendance to assist with directing traffic away from the busy thoroughfare.

    At the scene, an SUV had come to a halt on an island which separated five lanes.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the scene in Invercargill. Photo: Abbey Palmer
    Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel at the scene in Invercargill. Photo: Abbey Palmer

    Beside it lay the knocked-over traffic light, which usually directed vehicles heading south towards the city centre.

    Car debris was spread out across the road and another vehicle, understood to have been clipped during the crash, was parked on the side of the road near the north-bound lane.

    Police were speaking to the occupants of the vehicles, who appeared shaken.

    No injuries had been reported.

    A power company had been contacted to fix the damaged traffic light.

    Traffic management would remain in place until the road had been cleared and the traffic light repaired.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter