Crews battle Southland vegetation fire

Emergency services are battling to extinguish a vegetation fire in Winton.
Crews were called to the fire near Winton Substation and Gap Rd about 11.45am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
They were responding to trio of alarm activations, the first of which brought out two fire appliances from Winton and a tanker from Wallacetown.
The second alarm activation called two more appliances from Hedgehope and the third brought another appliance from Browns.
There were no further details at this stage.