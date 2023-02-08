Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Crews battle Southland vegetation fire

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Emergency services block the road as they try to extinguish a vegetation fire near Winton. PHOTO: VALU MAKA
    Emergency services are battling to extinguish a vegetation fire in Winton.

    Crews were called to the fire near Winton Substation and Gap Rd about 11.45am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    They were responding to trio of alarm activations, the first of which brought out two fire appliances from Winton and a tanker from Wallacetown.

    The second alarm activation called two more appliances from Hedgehope and the third brought another appliance from Browns.

    There were no further details at this stage. 

     

