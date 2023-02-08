Crews battle Southland vegetation fire

Emergency services block the road as they try to extinguish a vegetation fire near Winton. PHOTO: VALU MAKA

Emergency services are battling to extinguish a vegetation fire in Winton.

Crews were called to the fire near Winton Substation and Gap Rd about 11.45am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

They were responding to trio of alarm activations, the first of which brought out two fire appliances from Winton and a tanker from Wallacetown.

The second alarm activation called two more appliances from Hedgehope and the third brought another appliance from Browns.

There were no further details at this stage.