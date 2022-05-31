Deputy mayor now keen to take a step up

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark says he has had enough of being one among 13 councillors at the council table — he now wants to be the leader.

Nobby Clark.

Cr Clark announced yesterday he will contest the mayoralty in the city, joining current Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, fellow councillors Ian Pottinger and Rebecca Amundsen, Southland District Mayor Gary Tong and Bluff community board member Noel Peterson in the race at October’s election.

The announcement contradicted his previous statements during the past year. Cr Clark earlier said he would not contest the election, citing stress and frustration with the progress of the council.

However, he said many ratepayers had asked him to reconsider his position and he decided to run for mayor, but would not be seeking re-election as a councillor.

"I want to lead a team, not be a part of it, and I really believe I’ve got the best skills set to become the new mayor."

Cr Clark said the mayor’s role was very important and the council needed real leadership. He could not achieve many of the things he wanted to do on behalf of the community as a councillor or a deputy mayor.

"What we’ve seen lacking is leadership so I am happy to put my hand up for that. I don’t want to be one among 13 again. I’ve done enough of that."

Among the matters he would champion were the Southland Museum and Art Gallery, the future of the city’s recycling contract, the affordability of rate increases and the promotion of Bluff and Invercargill as a gateway to Stewart Island.

He said the next three years would be imperative for the council, as he believed the proposed Local Government reform would result in the amalgamation of at least three of the four Southland councils into one.

"So the time for Invercargill to position our city as the ‘must visit’ provincial city in New Zealand is now."

Cr Clark is in his first term as a councillor and was elected in 2019 with the largest number of votes.

In March this year he resigned as deputy mayor, but days later changed his mind after being convinced by Sir Tim to stay on.

Cr Clark said he had emailed Sir Tim yesterday informing him about his candidacy but had not heard back.

In the past, Sir Tim had given some advice to those going up against him, saying councillors should pull a name out of the hat and not split the vote with multiple people — the exact situation that is happening now with at least six candidates already announcing their intentions.

"I am not worried about that. I believe many people in the community thinks it is the right time for the change so I am not worried about that — it is what it is," Cr Clark said.

"If the people vote for me great. If not, I will enjoy my retirement."

-- luisa.girao@odt.co.nz