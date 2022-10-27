Discharge denied on theft charge

A convicted sex offender who tried to dodge a conviction for stealing a chainsaw has been told by a judge it was the least of his problems.

Anthony John Kennedy Hishon (57) was charged with the May 19 theft at Gore, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm two months later, after police went to search his house.

He appeared in the Invercargill District Court for sentencing earlier this week.

Hishon went to the Gore Outdoor Power Ltd to buy a vacuum cleaner on May 19, the court heard.

He paid for the vacuum cleaner and took it out to his car then returned and took the chainsaw from the shop counter.

Hishon’s lawyer Roger Eagles said his client thought the chainsaw was part of the vacuum cleaner when he took it.

The defendant applied for a discharge without conviction, on the basis a dishonesty conviction would impact his business.

Judge Catorina Doyle said while taking the chainsaw may have been an error and there was no premeditation, the fact Hishon had done nothing to return it or pay for it showed criminal intent.

She said if Hishon had to disclose previous convictions then the nine charges of indecent assault and rape he had been convicted of and served prison time for, were far more serious matters.

"The dishonesty conviction is going to be the least of your problems," she said.

Hishon was fined $500 and ordered to pay reparation of $251.88 to Gore Outdoor Power Ltd, and court costs of $130. Judge Doyle ordered destruction of the firearm and ammunition.

