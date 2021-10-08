Event venues want more clarity on rules

Adam Reinsfield

The Southland events industry is urging the Government to provide more clarity and develop a common-sense approach for entertainment venues.

Bill Richardson Transport World events manager Adam Reinsfield said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement this week caused confusion due to the removal of the 100-person limit, and whether it applied to events as well as those deemed hospitality venues.

Due to the mixed messages, the transport museum was forced to postpone the 600-person Southland Business Excellence Awards, which had been set to be held there next week.

He believed no real alignment or consistency was being applied to different industries, whether it be hospitality or event venues, in the bid to mitigate the risks of Covid-19.

"The current guidelines allow variations of interpretation and what we are seeking actually is a clarity around those rules."

He felt let down as he believed the Government had not given sufficient consideration to those in the business event industry.

"It’s pretty soul-destroying. There has not been a positive Covid-19 case in the South Island for almost a year, but we’re still hamstrung by it.

"We want to play by the rules — we just wish the rules were clearer and made sense."

ILT Stadium Southland general manager Nigel Skelt shared Mr Rensfield’s feelings.

His business was still operating with the 100-person limit despite it having more than 7000sq m of space, Mr Skelt said.

A "multitude" of events had been postponed since the recent lockdown and it had been a very challenging time for his business.

"We can sustain things for a short period of time as we have and we can be creative and innovative, as we are — but at the end of the day we have a bottom line on the sheets that we need to protect."

The vaccination campaign was a great starting point, but he urged Government to increase the number of people allowed at venues and to review the guidelines.

An increase to 250 or 500 people would be welcomed in the next few weeks, but numbers should be allowed to return to normal during the summer period, those attending events taking personal responsibility, he said.

He believed there were many examples of events across the world successfully held during the pandemic, Mr Skelt said.