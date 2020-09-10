Explosion at Invercargill house 'not suspicious'

An explosion and fire at an Invercargill house has been ruled out as suspicious.

Three people were injured when an explosion tore through a kitchen in Rothesay Pl, in the suburb of Rockdale, about 1.30pm yesterday.

While the cause of the explosion and fire was yet to be determined, police today confirmed the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation was continuing.

Two people with serious injuries were taken to Southland Hospital and have since been transferred to hospitals in Dunedin and Christchurch.

The third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A neighbour told the Otago Daily Times they were not home at the time of the explosion, but had heard from others in the community that the kitchen windows had been ‘‘blown out’’.

Wooden boards were covering up several windows at the Rockdale house today.

