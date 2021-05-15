Fallen tree cleared quickly

A fallen tree was no match for the efficiency of Invercargill firefighters early today.

Firefighters were alerted at 6.13am and an Invercargill central fire appliance was sent to the small tree, which had fallen at the intersection of Neas Rd and McIvor Rd, Waihopai, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The tree was swiftly cut up using a chain saw, and safely removed from the road, and firefighters signalled the matter was under control within six minutes of arrival, he said.

There had been an initial report that a passing car may have earlier hit the tree, but there was no sign of any affected car when firefighters arrived, he said.