Saturday, 15 May 2021

Fallen tree cleared quickly

    By John Gibb
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A fallen tree was no match for the efficiency of Invercargill firefighters early today.

    Firefighters were alerted at 6.13am and an Invercargill central fire appliance was sent to the small tree, which had fallen at the intersection of Neas Rd and McIvor Rd, Waihopai, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    The tree was swiftly cut up using a chain saw, and safely removed from the road, and firefighters signalled the matter was under control within six minutes of arrival, he said.

    There had been an initial report that a passing car may have earlier hit the tree, but there was no sign of any affected car when firefighters arrived, he said. 

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter