Four hurt in crash near Invercargill

Four people have been injured - two seriously - after a crash near Invercargill.

The single-vehicle crash happened in North Rd, just outside of Invercargill, between Beaconsfield Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd, at about 7.45pm yesterday.

A St John spokesman said all four patients were taken to Southland Hospital by ambulance.

Two were seriously hurt, while one suffered moderate injuries and another sustained minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and a scene examination took place until about 3.40am today.

The road was closed between State Highway 99 and Moore Rd, with a detour in place until around 4am.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P047103095.