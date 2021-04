Four people were injured when a car left the road on the Te Anau - Mossburn highway. Photo: Supplied

Four people have sustained moderate injuries in a single vehicle crash on the Te Anau - Mossburn highway.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene shortly before 5pm.

The car left the road and sustained significant damage to the roof.

"Luckily they only sustained moderate injuries," she said.

A helicopter assisted St John in transporting the patients to hospital.

The road was closed for a time but re-opened about 6.45pm.

Inquiries were ongoing to establish the cause of the crash.