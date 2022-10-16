Gang trio arrested in Invercargill

Three gang members have been arrested in Invercargill as part of the nationwide crackdown Operation Cobalt.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths said the trio were arrested as a result of inquiries after officers tried to stop a fleeing car in the city on Thursday evening.

“Operation Cobalt members located the fleeing vehicle, a second stolen vehicle and recovered two firearms, one of which was loaded, along with 110 rounds of ammunition," he said.

Two patched Mongrel Mob members and an associate were arrested.

A 38-year-old gang member faces firearms and methamphetamine charges, while a 33-year-old gang member and a 38-year-old associate are facing firearms charges.

The three have been remanded in custody to reappear on November 1.

“The combination of gang members and firearms is of great concern, Acting Det Sgt Griffiths said.

"Operation Cobalt is committed to disrupting gang-related offending and holding those responsible to account."