Gastro outbreak appears over, says Southland DHB

    By Laura Smith
    Photo: ODT files
    An outbreak of gastroenteritis in Southland appears to have ended, with no further hospital staff or patients affected.


    The outbreak prompted Southland Hospital last Friday to advise the community to take precautions after seven staff members became ill.

    Southern DHB Southland Hospital acting general manager Jo McLeod today said the outbreak seemed to be over.

    ‘‘We would like to thank the Southland community for their understanding and responsiveness to our calls on Friday for disclosing symptoms, observing health and hygiene protocols and their consideration around visiting patients.’’

    The hospital still encouraged Southlanders to reduce the risk of further outbreaks and advised people to stay at home when they were unwell, including when people had a gastroenteritis bug.

    ‘‘Please also keep up your hand hygiene - wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and dry well.

    ‘‘Use alcohol-based hand sanitiser when out and about and remember cough and sneeze etiquette. Use tissues rather than hankies, wash your hands afterwards and cough/sneeze into your elbow.’’

