Gold Guitar win fulfils teen dream

Melissa Partridge, of Dunedin, performs her way to top place at the Mataura Licensing Trust New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards in Gore on Sunday. Photos: Gregor Richardson

Melissa Partridge has claimed the prize she has had her eye on since she was a teenager.

The Dunedin musician won the senior finals of the 47th Mataura Licensing Trust New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards.

A sellout crowd watched 36 finalists battle for top place at the Gore event on Sunday night.

"Winning felt amazing," Partridge said.

"It could have gone either way. You never know what’s going to happen with these things.

"It was complete shock."

She performed in five of the 12 sections of the senior finals, and was named overall winner for her performance in the gospel section.

"I loved being up there last night, it was great."

Casey Dixon, also of Dunedin, was runner-up.

No stranger to Gore, she won the Gold Guitar Awards intermediate overall section in 2004.

She then competed in the senior section until 2006.

"This is the first time I’ve entered in Gore since then."

Back in town for the 2008 New Zealand Country Music Awards at age 21, she won a Tui for country music album of the year with Melissa.

As senior winner, her prize included $3000 cash, a new guitar as well as recording and video sessions.

"The package is pretty amazing so I’m just going to try to make the most of that."

Country music had been part of her life since she was a small child. She accompanied her musician father to performances.

"He would take me around to different music festivals and things like that.

"I first started singing when I was about 8. I’d get up and do a few songs with Dad, and that’s how it all sort of started."

Country music was in the blood, she said.

"It’s always been a huge part of my life and I love it."

Peter Clayton was one of the nine judges on the night and said it was a close call between Partridge and overall runner-up Casey Dixon, also of Dunedin.

However Partridge’s unbeatable stage presence and beautiful diction won the day.

"She was superb. She had that X-factor," he said.

