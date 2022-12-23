Gore council admits fault over boy's death

Lachlan Jones died in 2019. Photo: supplied

The Gore District Council has admitted fault over the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in 2019.

Lachlan Jones, of Gore, was found dead in the Southland town's oxidation ponds in January 2019 and police stated at the time that it was a tragic accidental drowning.

WorkSafe laid a charge against the council under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The council pleaded not guilty to that charge and a defended hearing was set to go ahead early next year.

However, the charge has been amended by WorkSafe - the allegation that a serious risk of death arose from the council’s alleged breach was removed.

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said as a result, the council has entered a plea of guilty to the reduced charge of failing to perform a duty.

“As always, our thoughts continue to remain with Lachlan’s whanau. His death was a tragedy," Mr Parry said.

No further comment would be made while the matter remained before the court.