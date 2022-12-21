Gore Health contractor pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who contracted services to Gore Health Ltd has pleaded guilty to fraud charges today.

The Otago Daily Times cannot name the 38-year-old because she was granted interim name suppression by Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Gore District Court this morning.

Through lawyer Bill Wright, the defendant admitted charges of forging a document (prescription) to obtain property, using a forged document, both on August 19; and forging a document (prescription), on September 29.

Two other charges were withdrawn by police.

Mr Wright requested an extended period before the defendant’s next court appearance, saying there were "major health issues and mental health issues involved in this".

She was also going overseas, he said.

Judge Farnan remanded the defendant at large until March 22.

She called for a pre-sentence report and referred the matter for restorative justice to be explored.

Details of the woman's offending remain unknown as the police summary of facts was not read to the court.

Gore Health Ltd chief executive Karl Metzler confirmed the fraud allegations to the ODT last month, saying they were non-financial in nature, and the woman was a contractor for the organisation, not an employee.