Helicopter rescue after horse steps on fallen rider

A woman horse trekking in the mountains in Western Southland was airlifted to hospital today, after her mount fell, then stepped on her ribs while getting back up.

Rescue coordination centre spokesman Vince Cholewa said a personal locator beacon was activated by a horse trekking group in the Takitimu Conservation Area about 10.30am.

A horse carrying a woman had fallen, then injured its rider by stepping on her ribs while attempting to get back on its feet, he said

A Southern Lakes rescue helicopter was deployed, arriving on scene about 11.30am before transporting the woman to Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the 52-year-old sustained moderate injuries.

A police Search and Resuce team was notified but not activated.

