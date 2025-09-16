India adventure supporting NZ aviation history

Matt Highsted (left), of Gore, and Will Ferguson, of Christchurch, ran into mechanical problems on day one on their 3000km journey travelling the length of India in a tuk tuk. Mr Highsted is raising money for the de Havilland 89 Dominie, the only aircraft of its type in the country still airworthy and licensed to carry passengers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A young Gore man’s love for adventure is taking him across India in a tuk tuk and helping keep one of New Zealand’s famous planes flying southern skies.

Matt Highsted and two South Island mates are taking part in the Rickshaw Run.

Described as "two weeks of being slapped about the chops with everything India can throw at you and your glorified lawnmower", teams drive their three-wheeled tuk tuks 3000km from Jaisalmer, in northern India, to Fort Kochi on the southern coast.

Apart from the adventure, the 23-year-old said the Rickshaw Run was a great chance to create awareness about a piece of New Zealand aviation history that deserved to be preserved — the de Havilland 89 Dominie.

Owned by the Croydon Aviation Heritage Trust and housed at its museum at Mandeville, the Dominie is the only aircraft of its type in the country still airworthy and licensed to carry passengers. A regular sight in southern skies over summer, costly issues with one of its 80-year-old engines mean it could be grounded until it can be repaired.

Mr Highsted hopes to not only raise awareness about the Dominie but also raise money to keep it airworthy.

"Aviation has been a passion of mine, and what better way to support a project back home than drive across India with no plan and no guidance — just a final destination."

Since starting the run, he said it had been non-stop action and chaos.

"On day one, we overheated, got lost in the desert, and rolled the tuk tuk."

Rickshaw Run teams are scheduled to arrive at the final destination on Friday. However, a 2000km detour by Mr Highsted’s team to see the east coast may have jeopardised their chances of making the deadline.

Mr Highsted is no stranger to challenging himself while supporting charities.

While studying aerospace engineering at Canterbury University, he travelled to Fiji to build rescue housing. After graduating, he completed the Te Araroa walk, which spans the length of New Zealand, to raise funds for the Full Bellies charity.

Croydon Aviation Heritage Trust chairman Tracy Hicks said the trust was very grateful to Mr Highsted for his enthusiasm and community commitment.

— Allied Media