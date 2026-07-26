Photo: ODT files

An allegedly intoxicated South Otago man took a courtesy van home after a night at the pub - only he forgot to bring the driver with him.

The 24-year-old was spotted by a local resident “driving erratically” through Kaitangata at 9.45pm on Saturday in the Crescent Bar & Grill’s courtesy coach, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

While on the drive, the man scraped the van across the side of a fence, he said.

"The informant spoke with the driver who appeared to be the sole occupant and intoxicated.”

Police spoke to bar staff who told officers the courtesy coach’s driver was still inside the premises and the van should still be outside.

However, it was parked at a residential address 1.7km away.

Officers knocked on the door and spoke with the man, who quickly admitted to having taken it for a trip home.

He underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 999mcg — almost four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court and his licence has been suspended for 28 days.

The van was returned to the Crescent Bar & Grill and further charges for the man were being considered, Snr Sgt Notman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz