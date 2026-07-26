Glenmark-Cheviot got the better of a plucky Kaiapoi side to win the Luisetti Seeds North Canterbury premier rugby final 31-24 on Saturday.

The earlier games between the two sides this season suggested that an upset in the final might have been possible.

Glenmark-Cheviot comfortably won the Canterbury combined championship against Kaiapoi last month. Two weeks later Kaiapoi hit back and gained a draw at the Glenmark ground in the Luisetti Seeds North Canterbury Premier Men’s round robin fixture.

But Glenmark’s victory in the final at the Kaiapoi ground served as a reminder of how dominant Glenmark has been since the Hurunui and North Canterbury competitions were combined.

Based in a relatively remote location, the Glenmark club has produced a healthy number of All Blacks and Canterbury players. It has produced 10 All Blacks over the years, including Todd Blackadder, Robbie Deans, Bruce Deans, Craig Green, and Andy Earl.

Glenmark-Cheviot’s latest title was the eighth North Canterbury competition they have won in the last 10 years. Their victory was well-earned, especially after they came from behind in the last quarter.

Glenmark-Cheviot captain and Canterbury player Nick Hyde praised his side.

“It was a matter of going back to work. Thankfully it is something that we like doing for each other,” Hyde said immediately after the game.

“We knew that Kaiapoi was going to be up for it. The Country final (won comfortably by Glenmark-Cheviot) was no indication of their strength. They had come off a very tight game the week before.”

Saturday morning produced bitter south-westerly wind and rain, but the afternoon proved palatable for a good crowd of hardy supporters. The Kaiapoi surface played its part too, showing few signs of the morning weather.

The visiting team’s strength was on display in the opening quarter as they ran in two tries. The first went to front rower Hayden O’Donnell who found a large gap to barge over. It was quickly followed up five minutes later by winger George Hopcraft who helped himself to an open line scoring opportunity.

The result quickly looked ominous for the home team and memories of the Country final on the same ground surfaced. But then a penalty was followed by two well-constructed Kaiapoi tries, giving Kaiapoi a 17-12 half-time advantage.

Try . . .Kaiapoi’s captain Zach McKay scores during the Luisetti Seeds North Canterbury Premier Mens final against Glenmark-Cheviot at Kaiapoi. Glenmark-Cheviot won 31-24. Photo: John Cosgrove

A few minutes into the second spell, Kaiapoi continued their momentum. Oli Taylor gave the Kaiapoi front row their third converted try and a 24-12 lead that saw Kaiapoi’s fans launch into a full chorus.

However, in typical Glenmark-Cheviot fashion the words of Nick Hyde played out. An extra gear was found and, after drawing level with two tries to loose forward Heath Cruickshank and centre Ben Roberts, the game went Glenmark-Cheviot’s way.

Scoreboard

Glenmark-Cheviot 31 (Heath Cruickshank 2, George Hopcraft, Hayden O’Donnell, Ben Roberts tries; A J Morris 3 conversions) beat Kaiapoi 24 (Zach McKay 2, Oli Taylor tries; Solomon Ritchie 3 conversions and a penalty).

Referee: Karl Hancox.

In the North Canterbury division 2 final, Kaikoura came out on top with a 19-15 win over Saracens.

This outcome would have heartened the loyal supporters who had suffered a heartache season with their premier side failing to post a win.

Out of my way . . . Saracen’s Ethan Plaskett tries to find a way past Kaikoura’s Lolesio Vatula during their Luisetti Seeds North Canterbury Division 2 mens final at Kaiapoi. Kaikoura won 19-15. Photo: John Cosgrove

Scoreboard

Kaikoura 19 (Wiremu Stone, Nathuel Lam Sam, Murray Rasmusen tries; Lam Sam 3 con) beat Saracens 15 (Toby Ashby, Rodger Matoe tries; Josua Bogitini 1 conversion,1 penalty).

The North Canterbury reserve division 2 final was won by Ashley who beat Oxford 20-13. The reliable boot of Cannon Ervines proved the difference, kicking two conversions and two penalties. He also scored a try.

Ohoka won the colts final, beating Ashley 34-24.

The North Canterbury representative programme will start soon, with the premier side, the development team (the Stags) and the colts all playing opposition that includes annual fixtures against the rival Ellesmere sub union.